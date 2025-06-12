Two hospitalized after fire that heavily damaged Colorado home, family pets missing

Colorado firefighters rescued two people who were injured when a two-alarm house fire broke out Thursday night. Several family pets remain missing.

CBS

According to Brighton Fire Rescue, multiple people called in to report a home on 138th Place caught fire around 6:05 p.m. The department said two people were inside the home at the time and were rescued by firefighters. Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Thornton Fire Department, South Adams Fire Department and Fort Lupton Fire Department responded to help crews at the scene. Authorities said water had to be shuttled to the site as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

CBS

Smoke could be seen billowing from the home for over a mile. Officials said the two-alarm fire was fueled by high winds, engulfing the home. The home was heavily damaged in the fire, and the fire department believes it could be a total loss.

They said several cats belonging to the residents are still missing.

A neighboring home was reportedly threatened by the flames, but firefighters were able to protect it.