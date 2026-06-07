Two Colorado inmates dead, one injured; all state prison visitations suspended

The Colorado Department of Corrections suspended visitations at all facilities statewide Sunday after two inmates were killed and another injured in an incident late Saturday in southern Colorado.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Bent County Correctional Facility in Las Animas, according to a statement from DOC spokesperson Alondra Gonzalez.

The DOC announced suspension of Sunday's visitations at 2:30 a.m. on social media.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Department has temporarily suspended statewide visitation while supporting an ongoing investigation into an isolated incident at one facility," the DOC wrote in a subsequent statement to CBS Colorado. "There are no known threats to the surrounding communities at this time."

Visits "system-wide" are suspended until further notice, and families and friends of inmates are asked to not travel to the prisons.

"This is a proactive measure to support our staff and those in our custody, and maintain a secure environment," the statement continued. "We understand the impact this has on families, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

The Bent County Correctional Facility in Las Animas. Two inmates died and another suffered injuries in an incident Saturday evening. The Colorado Department Of Corrections has disclosed no other details, but has placed the facility on lockdown and suspended visitation at all Colorado state prisons until further notice. Colorado Department of Corrections

No staff members were injured the incident. No other details about the incident were provided. Local law enforcement and state officials have joined DOC personnel in investigating the incident. The identities of the deceased are not being released until next of kin notifications are completed.

The Bent County facility remains on lockdown.

The Bent County Correctional Facility is located 85 miles east of Pueblo and opened in 1993 as the first private correctional facility in the State of Colorado, according to the DOC's website. CoreCivic purchased the facility from the county in October 1996 and currently owns and operates the facility. It is a level III facility primarily housing medium custody level Inmates.