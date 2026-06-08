Visitations allowed again at all Colorado state prisons but one after suspension following death of 2 inmates

The Colorado Department of Corrections has lifted its suspension on visitations at all facilities statewide except one after two inmates were killed and another was injured in an incident over the weekend at a southern Colorado prison.

DOC spokesperson Alondra Gonzalez said the violent incident happened on Saturday in Las Animas at the Bent County Correctional Facility. A lockdown was enacted right away. No staff members were hurt, and so far the events that led up to the deaths have not been made public.

A few hours later, the DOC suspended visitations at all state facilities "out of an abundance of caution" and it remained in effect throughout the day on Sunday. By Monday morning, the suspension was ended everywhere except for in Las Animas.