Two arrested after shooting near park in Denver metro area

Two teenagers have been arrested after a shooting near a park in the Denver metro area Tuesday evening.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers were near Walton Health Park when they heard multiple gunshots around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 11800 block of York Street, they reportedly encountered an 18-year-old teen who refused to comply with their verbal commands and ran away on foot. The officers said they chased him and used a Taser, then took him into custody.

Thornton Police Department

Police detained two more people at the scene, whom they believed were connected with the shooting. Investigators determined the 16-year-old boy they detained was also a suspect.

Soon after, police were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at a nearby hospital. They said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Both the suspects and the victim reportedly knew each other.

Authorities arrested the 18 and 16-year-olds, the former of whom is facing charges for illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. He was released pending further investigation. The younger suspect was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges of aggravated assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The shooting remains under investigation. The police department encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact their tip line at (720) 977-5069.