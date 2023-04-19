"Twilight" is being adapted into a television series

A television series based on the best-selling "Twilight" novels by author Stephanie Meyer is in early development, Entertainment Tonight confirmed.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported news of the adaption, producer Sinead Daly is set to write the series for Lionsgate TV. It is not clear if the series will be a remake of Meyer's books, which were successfully adapted for the big screen, or an alternative take, ET reported.

Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The vampire romance fantasy novels inspired the wildly popular film franchise starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

The five films in the "Twilight Saga" collectively grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that "Harry Potter" would be turned into a TV series for the streaming service Max.

The 10-year-long series will serve as a "faithful adaptation" of the beloved book series by J.K Rowling, which has sold 600 million copies worldwide, according to children's bookseller Scholastic. The show will feature a new cast with the aim of bringing the franchise's seven original books to life in "a whole new way," Warner Bros. Discovery said.