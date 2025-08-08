Forget the dog days of summer, it's turkey time in one Colorado county

Deputies in Douglas County posted on the office's social media about an unusual encounter they had recently. This encounter involved some tough-talking turkeys.

According to the post, Cmdr. Christine Brite and Deputy Taylor Davis were leaving a service call when they noticed an unexpected follower. The bird wasn't running afoul but instead tried to flag a passing driver before spotting the deputy's patrol vehicle.

That's when the turkey sprinted after the deputy with apparently some urgent business to discuss. The deputy slowed down and noticed in the side mirror three other turkeys from the flock standing behind the vehicle, letting their designated feather-brained leader continue gobbling up the deputy's time.

The deputies gave the bird some space and made sure he wasn't bothering other drivers before leaving the neighborhood.

According to the post, "Just another day on patrol in Douglas County, where even the turkeys keep us on our toes."