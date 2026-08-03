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More than 2 dozen flights diverted from Denver International Airport to Colorado Springs due to turbulence, medical concerns

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

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A total of 29 flights, including 25 domestic and four international flights, were diverted from Denver International Airport to Colorado Springs due to weather conditions on Monday night.

The flights were diverted due to significant turbulence. That's according to the Colorado Springs Airport and Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Denver International Airport
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Several passengers aboard the flights reported medical concerns and five passengers recieved medical attention. One person transported to a local hospital in what was described as stable condition.

An approaching cold front on Colorado's Front Range is responsible for high winds high above ground level. The front will result in a significant drop from record-high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Denver metro area.

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