Denver reaches a new record high temperature for Aug. 3

A new daily high temperature record for Denver on Aug. 3 was set on Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, in the late afternoon the temperature reached 101 degrees in the city.

The old record of 100 degrees on Aug. 3 was recorded in Denver in 1878.

A heat advisory was set to be in effect in Denver and several other parts of Colorado's Front Range until 6 p.m.

The normal high temperature on Aug. 3 in Denver is 89 degrees.

Boulder reached a high of 104 and Greeley reached a high of 103 degrees on Monday.

Colorado's Front Range will cool off significantly overnight. A cold front arrives in the evening, and temps will drop into the low 60s or high 50s. The western part of the state will still remain hot, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler for Denver and the rest of the Front Range.