Tularemia detected in Northern Colorado after dead rabbit discovered in Berthoud

Tularemia has been detected in Northern Colorado after a dead rabbit was discovered in a Berthoud neighborhood. According to Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the bacteria was identified in a dead rabbit.

Health officials said that because tularemia is natural to Larimer County, it is likely present in other areas throughout the county.

They are reminding residents and visitors that a few simple precautions can help prevent illness from rabbits, ticks and other wildlife while enjoying the outdoors.

According to LCDHE, tularemia is a rare but potentially serious bacterial infection found in local wildlife, especially rabbits and rodents. Health officials said it can spread to humans through bites from infected ticks and deer flies, direct contact with sick or dead animals and contaminated soil, water and vegetation.

Common symptoms, according to LCDHE, include fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and skin ulcers. When diagnosed early, tularemia can be effectively treated with antibiotics.

In Larimer County, there have been seven human cases of tularemia since 2020.

In Larimer County, there have been 7 human cases of tularemia since 2020.

"Because tularemia is present in Larimer County, it's important to take steps to avoid infection," said Dr. Paul Mayer, the health department's Medical Officer, in a statement. He recommends that residents and visitors always "use effective insect repellent, check skin for ticks after being outdoors, and keep children and pets away from wild animals, including rabbits and squirrels."

Additional Information from LCDHE:

To help reduce your risk of tularemia, LCDHE recommends the following precautions when spending time outdoors:

Wear gloves while gardening and wash hands before eating or touching your face

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent effective against ticks and biting flies (such as DEET or picaridin)

Wear a dust mask when mowing, using a leaf blower, or digging in soil

Wear shoes outdoors, especially in areas where dead animals may have been

Use protective gloves to remove dead rabbits or rodents from your property

Residents are asked to report three or more dead animals (especially rabbits or rodents) found within an area over a two-week period to the LCDHE Zoonosis Team at 970-498-6666. To learn more about tularemia and how to prevent it, visit:https:/bit.ly/43OQqHrhttps://www.larimer.gov/tularemia.