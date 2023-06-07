Tucker Carlson debuts his Twitter show: "No gatekeepers here"

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday posted the first episode of his new Twitter show since Fox News ousted him in April. The 10-minute video features the popular conservative commentator sitting in a wood-paneled room and delivering a monologue in which he skewers some of his favorite targets, including the news media.

Carlson, who often trafficked in conspiracy theories in his time at Fox, raised questions in his short video about the September 11 terrorist attacks, the finances of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and UFOs.

A more pertinent question for Carlson may be whether he can replicate his success at Fox News, where he was the network's top ratings draw. At the same time, his sexist and racist comments over the years had also sparked advertiser boycotts, with major companies such as AstraZeneca and Pacific Life backing away from his former show.

In his Twitter video, Carlson took a swing at major media outlets, suggesting that journalists don't cover the stories that "really matter."

"A small group of people control access to all relevant information and the rest of us don't know," Carlson said. "We are allowed to yak all we want about racism, but go ahead and talk about something that really matters and see what happens."

Carlson finished the show by saying that he hopes his show can thrive on the social media platform, which is now owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

"As of today, we've come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blanket," he said. "We're told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we'll leave."

He added, "In the meantime, we're grateful to be here."