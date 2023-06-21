TSA technology has difficulty scanning Colorado licenses, adding to wait times at Denver International Airport

It's shaping up to be a busy summer at Denver International Airport, as well as other airports around the country, and now to add to that, a small hiccup with TSA technology may add short delays for people with Colorado IDs.

From winding lines and long wait times to taking off your belt and shoes, airport security can be a process, but lately, there's an extra pain for Coloradans across the country.

"Every place we go, it's a challenge reading the Colorado licenses," said Ann, a frequent traveler.

Over the last month, Ann has run into that hiccup multiple times. She tells CBS News Colorado it often happens at airports other than DIA and takes a few seconds to resolve.

"They tell you they can't read your Colorado license and so then they do something else to allow us to get through security," she said.

Jake Zickerman also knows that conversation all too well. From his experience, so do many TSA agents.

"They never explained why," Zickerman said. "They've said, 'Yeah, we've had problems with these Colorado IDs, they're a pain in the butt for us,' but that's really all I've gotten. I don't really know what the issue is."

A spokesperson for the TSA wouldn't share specifics but said the agency is aware of the issue involving Colorado IDs. What travelers need to know is if their ID doesn't scan, agents will use an alternate verification process, and no traveler with a valid ID and boarding pass will be turned away.

"I don't think it's a super pressing issue, but it's absolutely something to be looked into," Zickerman said.

While not all Coloradans will experience the issue, those that have said it's a minor inconvenience. For how long that issue continues remains to be seen.

"Just be patient and know that you will get through TSA," Ann said. "It's just going to take a minute or two longer."

A spokesperson for the TSA did not share when the agency expects to resolve this issue.

The Colorado Department of Revenue, which produces and issues IDs, did not respond to CBS News Colorado's inquiries about the issue.