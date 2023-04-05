DIA ranks No. 3 among world's top 10 busiest airports

Denver International Airport comes in third among the world's top 10 busiest airports. According to Airports Council International, DIA comes only after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth as the busiest across the globe.

CBS

The ranking is for 2022 and based off passengers traveled. DIA had more than 69 million people which is nearly an 18% increase from 2021.

World's top 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic in 2022 according to Airports Council International, a trade association representing nearly 2,000 airports.

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Georgia (ATL): 93.7 million passengers; up 23.8% from 2021

2. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW): 73.4 million passengers; up 17.5% from 2021

3. Denver, Colorado (DEN): 69.3 million passengers; up 17.8% from 2021

4. Chicago O'Hare, Illinois (ORD): 68.3 million passengers; up 26.5% from 2021

5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB): 66.1 million passengers; up 127% from 2021

6. Los Angeles, California (LAX): 65.9 million passengers; up 37.3% from 2021

7. Istanbul, Turkey (IST): 64.3 million passengers; up 73.8% from 2021

8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR): 61.6 million passengers; up 217.7% from 2021

9. Delhi, India (DEL): 59.5 million passengers; up 60.2% from 2021

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France (CDG): 57.5 million passengers; up 119.4% from 2021