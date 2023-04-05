DIA ranks No. 3 among world's top 10 busiest airports
Denver International Airport comes in third among the world's top 10 busiest airports. According to Airports Council International, DIA comes only after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth as the busiest across the globe.
The ranking is for 2022 and based off passengers traveled. DIA had more than 69 million people which is nearly an 18% increase from 2021.
World's top 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic in 2022 according to Airports Council International, a trade association representing nearly 2,000 airports.
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Georgia (ATL): 93.7 million passengers; up 23.8% from 2021
2. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW): 73.4 million passengers; up 17.5% from 2021
3. Denver, Colorado (DEN): 69.3 million passengers; up 17.8% from 2021
4. Chicago O'Hare, Illinois (ORD): 68.3 million passengers; up 26.5% from 2021
5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB): 66.1 million passengers; up 127% from 2021
6. Los Angeles, California (LAX): 65.9 million passengers; up 37.3% from 2021
7. Istanbul, Turkey (IST): 64.3 million passengers; up 73.8% from 2021
8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR): 61.6 million passengers; up 217.7% from 2021
9. Delhi, India (DEL): 59.5 million passengers; up 60.2% from 2021
10. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France (CDG): 57.5 million passengers; up 119.4% from 2021
for more features.