What is Demolition Ranch, the YouTube channel on Thomas Matthew Crooks' shirt?

FBI identifies Trump rally gunman FBI identifies Trump rally gunman, searches his home 09:32

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who opened fire on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with "Demolition Ranch," the name of a popular YouTube Channel focused on firearms.

The YouTube channel, which has more than 11 million subscribers, is run by Texas social media personality and veterinarian Matt Carriker. In his YouTube profile, he says the account is "not your average gun channel."

On Monday afternoon, Carriker posted a YouTube video saying he was "shocked and confused" when he learned that Crooks wore one of his company's t-shirts, emphasizing that anyone can buy merchandise from Demolition Ranch's site. Carriker added that he had been asked by news outlets if he had ever had contact with the shooter.

"No — he bought a shirt online, and unfortunately wore it that day," he said in the video.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating Crooks' background and possible motive. Crooks was killed by snipers Saturday after he shot and injured Trump, killed a spectator and critically injured two others.

Crooks was a 2022 graduate of Bethel Park High School in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south of the Trump rally's location in Butler, Pennsylvania. A former classmate told CBS News that Crooks had tried out for the school's varsity rifle team during his freshman year, but that he didn't make the roster and didn't return in later years to try out again.

What is Demolition Ranch?

Demolition Ranch offers videos with titles such as "Is the AK-50 any good?" and "I sawed off a .50 caliber sniper rifle." In addition to its gun-related video content, Demolition Ranch operates a store selling merchandise branded with the channel's name, including $30 t-shirts, $55 sweatshirts and $35 hats, as well as can coolers and stickers.

In Monday's video, Carricker noted his merchandise is widely purchased and that he doesn't vet the customers who buy products off his site. He also noted that his YouTube content doesn't promote violence.

"No matter what side you are on politically, none of us want violence," he said. "This channel was never designed to incite violence or hate."

A representative for Carriker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Demolition Ranch primarily focuses on the capabilities of firearms, including esoteric weapons such as a pistol grenade launcher. Last month, the account announced that it was opening a public shooting facility called Desperado shooting range. In the video, Carriker shows off a new gun, which he uses to shoot at targets, with the action set to a soundtrack. His videos are often tagged as sponsored by a range of companies.

In another short video, Carriker tested the force of what he called "the most powerful sniper rifle" against a bronze block. He also shows off his personal arsenal, which appears to include hundreds of weapons.

Carriker is also the founder of another account called Vet Ranch, described on YouTube as "a place for veterinarians to share some amazing stories." A Facebook page calls Vet Ranch "an organization that provides veterinary treatment for homeless animals." Carriker also has a social media presence on X, Instagram and TikTok.

On his company's site, Carriker says that since founding Demolition Ranch in 2011 he has amassed a personal net worth of $4.3 million. He states that his YouTube channel and his merchandise shop are two of his primary sources of income.

On Demolition Ranch's site, Carriker also breaks down his earnings, claiming to earn a monthly salary of $24,000 to $27,000, plus between $13,000 to $15,000 per month from his YouTube channels. On an annual basis, he said that equates to an income between $445,000 to $504,000.

"It's not what we stand for"

Carriker stressed that the political violence of Saturday's shooting is "not what we stand for," adding that he keeps politics out of his videos.

Carriker also expressed sympathy for the victims of the shooting. The person killed by Crooks in the incident is Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania, who was shot while trying to shield his family from the gunfire.

"To the family of the victim who died during the Trump shooting, man, I'm so sorry for your loss," Carriker said. "For those who were injured in the shooting as well, wishing you guys a speedy recovery, praying for a pain-free recovery for you as well."