Trump reveals he underwent an MRI during recent checkup, calls results "perfect"

Washington — President Trump told reporters he underwent an MRI during his recent checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, calling the results "perfect."

Mr. Trump underwent a second examination in early October — six months after a physical in April — just before departing for the Middle East. It's not clear if he had the MRI for preventative reasons or if there was a specific concern that prompted the scan. The president was asked if he received an MRI as a part of the "advanced imaging" his physician said he received at Walter Reed.

"I did, I got an MRI, it was perfect, yep," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One Monday, en route to Tokyo during his Asia tour, adding, "I gave you the full results. We had an MRI and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect."

Asked what the doctors were looking for, Mr. Trump responded, "You could ask the doctors. In fact, we have doctors traveling with us. But I think they gave you a very conclusive — nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you."

The president claimed his doctors told him he has "some of the best reports, for the age, some of the best reports they've ever seen."

The president's physician, Capt. Sean Barbarella, said in a memo after Mr. Trump's checkup that he was in excellent health and his cardiac age "was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

Barbabella said the president underwent "advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive health assessments," adding that "comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters."