Parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump's post-election conduct released

A Georgia district attorney on Thursday has released some of a special grand jury's report on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The report found that there was not "widespread fraud" that could have overturned the presidential election.

"We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election," the report said.

However, the report also said that a "majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it" and recommended that the district attorney seek "appropriate indictments" for crimes where the "evidence is compelling." The jurors "received evidence from or involving 75 witnesses," the report said, the "overwhelming majority of which information was delivered in person under oath."

The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was ordered Monday by a judge to release three sections of the lengthy report — the introduction, conclusion and the section in which the grand jury expressed its concern that "some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony."

The rest of the report was ordered to be kept under wraps until prosecutors complete their investigation.

Media organizations including CBS News had argued that the full report should be made public immediately, but Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney largely rejected their effort.

The grand jury, a 23-person panel of Georgians with three alternates, interviewed 75 witnesses while probing efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the presidential election. They served as an investigatory body that could recommend charges but could not indict. They recommended in their report that it be released, according to McBurney.

Willis' office has indicated in court filings that others have faced scrutiny in the probe, including a group of 16 Georgia Republicans who participated in an alternate elector scheme and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Read the grand jury report portions released here: