Truckloads of food, supplies arrive from Colorado to help to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Truckloads of donations from Coloradans arrived in Florida to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. The effort was organized by a local veteran known as Big Tony, as well as several local businesses and organizations.

Dubbed "Americans helping Americans," the group filled two moving trucks with food and supplies earlier this week. The trucks arrived in Port Charlotte, Florida to help those struggling in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

"Doing nothing is not an option," Big Tony told CBS News Colorado earlier this week.

In the parking lot of the Arvada Costco Monday, they collected donations of water, food, toiletries, and clothing before the trucks headed 2,000 miles away to Florida communities.

Since 2017, local vet Big Tony has coordinated dozens of grassroots efforts like this following hurricanes, tornados, and wildfires.

He drove the donations to a NAPA Auto Parts store in Port Charlotte, Florida, where the company's employees cooked meals and distributed supplies to the surrounding community.

Several other companies and organizations contributed to the supply drive, including Penske, Costco, and VFW Post 1.

One of the biggest challenges for the drive was paying for gas, especially after someone stole the donation bucket that was designated for that use.

"[We] took a minute to use the restroom. When we came back it was gone," said Big Tony.

Despite the setback, the group wasn't deterred and the truckloads of supplies made it to Florida.

"That could have been you and me," he said. "As Americans, we have people all over the world helping other countries. Let's take care of our own country."