Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck partially blown into lake as strong winds move into Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A truck driver in Colorado had a close call when their semi was blown off the road and ended up partially in the water of a nearby lake.

The Lakewood Police Department is asking drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the area due to high winds. According to police, a semi hauling a trailer was blown off of westbound C-470 and partially into Little Soda Lake on Thursday afternoon. The truck traveled down the embankment, where the cab finally came to a stop in the water.

truck-blown-from-highway-1-west-metro-fire-rescue-tweet.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

Although the truck jackknifed, it didn't roll over, and the cab was not submerged. The driver sustained no injuries, LPD reported.

West Metro Fire Rescue said it will take a long time to remove the truck from the lake, as a large tow truck will be required.

Much of Colorado is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Red Flag Warning today. According to the National Weather Service, a west-northwest wind is moving through the area at 16 to 21 miles per hour with gusts as high as 32 miles per hour.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue