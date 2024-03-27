Truck driver who killed family of 5 in crash on I-25 found guilty of vehicular homicide

Jury finds truck driver who killed family of 5 in 2022 crash guilty on all counts

Jury finds truck driver who killed family of 5 in 2022 crash guilty on all counts

A truck driver who killed five family members in a crash that happened back in 2022 was found guilty of multiple charges.

26-year-old Jesus Puebla was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving without a commercial license after the crash.

The crash happened on I-25 in Weld County on June 13, 2022 as police say Puebla was driving a box truck for the U.S. Postal Service when he slammed into the rear of s SUV, killing a family of five and injuring another driver near Highway 66. Puebla was taken into custody following the crash.

The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.

Sentencing for Puebla is set for June.