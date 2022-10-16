Watch CBS News
Truck driver cited in two-semi-crash that burned other driver and a new overpass

Friday's crash involving two semi-trucks resulted in one of them being engulfed in flames.

The driver of that truck suffered burn injuries, but they did not appear life-threatening. Also burned in the crash was an overpass built just months earlier.

i-25-fire-1-cdot-alert-copy.png
CDOT

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 25 between CO 402 and US 34 in Loveland at Mile Marker 257.

Traffic on the overpass was diverted as a precaution but engineers and inspectors with CDOT say the burns on the overpass were only superficial and didn't appear to result in any structural damage.

"A power washing is in the future," said Matt Inzeo, CDOT Communications director. "You never want to see a fire under and overpass. (But) they checked above and below, and then did girder soundings."

semi-collision-fire-10-vo-transfer-frame-445.jpg
Esther Zander

Construction on that overpass was completed in March of this year.

The driver of the truck responsible for the crash was cited, although CSP did not immediately have details as to what he was cited for. That driver was 31 years old and from Panama City, Florida, but was not otherwise identified.

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

