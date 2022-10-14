US 34 closed in both directions at I-25 after semis collide, burst into flames
US 34 was closed in both directions after two semis collided between I-25 and Rocky Mountain Avenue. The closure was put in place due to fire activity after one semi burst into flames in the crash.
Southbound I-25 is closed. Eastbound US 34 is closed at Boyd Lake Avenue and westbound US 34 is closed at Centerra.
No vehicles are allowed to use the overpass. Some traffic is being diverted to Highway 392 and Weld County Road 13.
What caused the semis to collide is being investigated. One driver suffered burns.
Drivers are urged to take an alternate route as the crash is expected to cause an extended closure in the area. An inspection of the overpass is scheduled and the closure will be extended beyond the crash investigation and cleanup.
