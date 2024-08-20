Hundreds of signs go up on rows of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in tribute to victims of speed-related crashes in Colorado

One of our Colorado's most popular summer spots turned into a memorial on Monday. Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation placed hundreds of signs that pay tribute to victims of speed-related crashes on some of the rows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

CBS

CDOT crews placed 257 signs saying "Slow Down, Save Lives" on the seats, and they filled up three rows. Each sign has a heart on it and represents a life that was lost due to speeding last year. They aren't named, but the victims depicted in the signs range in age from 11 to 84.

"When you look at these signs, you're going to find one that actually might reflect you and your life. So for me, it is really hard, because we know there's a life, a name, a face, somebody whose life is taken away too soon because of somebody that was speeding on our roads," CDOT Traffic Safety Communications Manager Sam Cole said.

CBS

"These aren't just statistics. These are real people whose lives were cut short."

CDOT says they plan to display the signs in the future in Colorado locations where speeding-related traffic incidents are the highest.

The signs all have a QR code which, when opened, has information about a new playlist created by CDOT called "No Need for Speed" on Spotify with popular artists like Norah Jones and Bob Marley featured. Officials hope drivers will play the ballads and slower songs on their car stereos and slow down while they are out on the road.

"This initiative stems from a study ... which found that drivers who listened to fast-tempo songs were more likely to exceed speed limits," CDOT official wrote in a news release.