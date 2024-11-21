Trial delayed for Colorado dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her protein shakes

The trial for the Colorado dentist who has been accused of killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes has been delayed. James Craig's attorneys withdrew from the case on Thursday citing a "professional conflict."

Jury selection was scheduled to begin in the murder case on Thursday but now the trial has been delayed. According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, an appearance of counsel hearing is set for Dec. 16.

Craig pleaded not guilty to charges of killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison, including first-degree murder.

Police said Craig, who began an affair before his wife's March 18, 2023 death, had searched online for answers to questions such as, "Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?" and "How to make murder look like a heart attack."

Angela Craig, a mother of six who was married to her husband for 23 years, died of poisoning from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, the latter a substance found in over-the-counter eye drops, according to the Arapahoe County coroner Kelly Lear.

Investigators allege that Craig, who routinely made protein shakes for his wife, tried poising her shake on March 6, 2023 with arsenic. After she survived, Craig ordered a rush shipment of potassium cyanide that he told the supplier was needed for a surgery, according to court documents.

The arrest affidavit said that the investigation into Craig started after his dental practice partner mentioned to a nurse that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide even though they didn't need it for their work.

Police claim Craig was seeing another woman as his wife was being treated in the hospital.