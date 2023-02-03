Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo on display at History Colorado Center

Pages from the original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo are on display at History Colorado Center for the first time. The document transformed this part of the world by significantly expanding the United States.

History Colorado Center

That set the stage for Colorado's statehood. The treaty arrived in the state on Thursday, which marked the 175th anniversary of its signing.

Four pages of the treaty were put on display Friday. The document will be displayed in the Borderlands of Southern Colorado exhibition at the History Colorado Center until May 22.

LINK: History Colorado Center