Watch CBS News
Local News

Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo on display at History Colorado Center

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Pages from the original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo are on display at History Colorado Center for the first time. The document transformed this part of the world by significantly expanding the United States.

history-colorado-center-treaty-guadalupe.jpg
History Colorado Center

That set the stage for Colorado's statehood. The treaty arrived in the state on Thursday, which marked the 175th anniversary of its signing.

Four pages of the treaty were put on display Friday. The document will be displayed in the Borderlands of Southern Colorado exhibition at the History Colorado Center until May 22.

LINK: History Colorado Center

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 11:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.