Colorado family relieved after Rep. Joe Neguse helps daughter who is transgender get passport

Local offices in Colorado that handle passport applications are trying to figure out the new system

Since taking office, President Trump has signed multiple executive orders that impact people who identify as transgender, including cutting federal funding to organizations that provide gender-affirming care, directing government agencies to only recognize two sexes (male and female) and requiring that government-issued forms of identification will "accurately reflect the holder's sex."

Last week, after a Boulder family said their transgender daughter learned she could no longer get gender-affirming medical care in this country, they made plans to leave the country in order to seek alternative care for her. However, the young person's passport was initially held up indefinitely, even after the daughter changed her application to match her gender on her birth certificate.

Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, was able to move their passport application through the system just days before their flight out of the country, which the family said led to feelings of relief.

"My daughter was just very nervous when she had to sign her her signature, her hand was a little bit shaking, and we were all (took) a deep breath, and now we have a chance to keep my family safe," said the Boulder father, who identified himself only as Manny.

Manny says he's now working with lawyers to figure out how his daughter can continue to get care in the U.S. or elsewhere.

"So we are relieved to have the passport, but it's not a resolution. We're still trying to figure out how to keep our family safe," he said.

Passport chaos for local government offices

Meanwhile, local government offices that handle passport applications are also trying to figure out the new system, including Jefferson County.

"What I'm trying to figure out is whether or not they have updated the online PDF," said Jefferson County Clerk Amanda Gonzalez late last week.

Gonzalez says limited information is creating something akin to passport chaos.

"We have started to get people reaching out because they're concerned (about) 'Is my passport stuck?' questions like that that currently we haven't been given guidance on," she said.

Things are changing so fast that while a CBS Colorado reporter was there on Friday, the office found out the 1,000 forms they ordered may have to be thrown out and a request may need to be put in for more of the new copies with only two gender options.

"We've been given guidance that anything with an X gender marker won't be processed right now," Gonzalez said.

Jefferson County says they're looking online and to their legal aid to clarify the passport process moving forward.