All trains, security screening, departures resume after security issue at Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport tweeted that all trains, security screening and departures were stopped on Friday afternoon due to a security issue at the airport. A short time later, all operations resumed.

All operations have resumed. Thank you for your patience. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 1, 2023

The delay comes amid one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend.

All trains, security screening and departures are stopped/grounded due to a security issue. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as they become available. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 1, 2023

Between Thursday and next Tuesday, more than 410,000 passengers are expected to move through the airport. Officials say the busiest days are expected to be Friday and Monday with more than 78,000 people predicted to travel on those days alone. That's an increase of more than 6% from last year.