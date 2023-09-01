Watch CBS News
Local News

All trains, security screening, departures resume after security issue at Denver International Airport

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Expect a busy Labor Day holiday weekend for travelers at DIA
Expect a busy Labor Day holiday weekend for travelers at DIA 01:11

Denver International Airport tweeted that all trains, security screening and departures were stopped on Friday afternoon due to a security issue at the airport. A short time later, all operations resumed. 

The delay comes amid one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend. 

Between Thursday and next Tuesday, more than 410,000 passengers are expected to move through the airport. Officials say the busiest days are expected to be Friday and Monday with more than 78,000 people predicted to travel on those days alone. That's an increase of more than 6% from last year.    

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 2:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.