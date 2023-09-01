All trains, security screening, departures resume after security issue at Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport tweeted that all trains, security screening and departures were stopped on Friday afternoon due to a security issue at the airport. A short time later, all operations resumed.
The delay comes amid one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend.
Between Thursday and next Tuesday, more than 410,000 passengers are expected to move through the airport. Officials say the busiest days are expected to be Friday and Monday with more than 78,000 people predicted to travel on those days alone. That's an increase of more than 6% from last year.
