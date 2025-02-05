Train cars detach in Denver metro area, block roads in Arvada

Authorities said detached train cars in Arvada are blocking traffic on Carr Street, Pierce Street, and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

Arvada Fire Department

According to the Arvada Fire Department, several train cars detached Wednesday afternoon, blocking Carr Street at Oberon Road, Pierce Street at 60th Avenue, and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard at 61st Avenue.

No one was reported injured, and authorities said the train did not derail.

Arvada Fire Department

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene. Authorities expect the blockage to last several hours.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.