Trail cam records young mountain lion practicing its stalking skills
Colorado Park and Wildlife shared a video on Friday of a young mountain lion caught on a trail camera practicing it's stalking skills.
At least one other mountain lion could be seen sitting in the distance on the rocks, and there might have been a third that could be seen while looking at the video close enough.
The camera was set up by biologist Angelique Curtis to monitor bighorn sheep in the Cherokee State Wildlife Area.
