Tractor trailer goes off I-270 overpass, lands below on 56th Avenue in Denver metro area

Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
A tractor trailer went off the I-270 overpass and landed below on 56th Avenue early Tuesday morning. South Adams Fire said one person inside needed to be extricated from the cab of the truck and was rushed to the hospital. 

A tractor trailer went off the I-270 overpass and landed below on 56th Avenue.  South Adams Fire

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the crash at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Both directions of 56th Avenue remained closed during the investigation and cleanup. 

Additional crews from Denver Fire Rescue, the Commerce City Police Department, and Platte Valley Ambulance Services arrived to assist.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

