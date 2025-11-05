Toyota recalling more than 1 million vehicles in U.S. due to rear camera flaw

Toyota is recalling more than a million vehicles in the U.S. due to a problem with their rearview cameras that could increase the chances the vehicles could crash, the National Transportation Safety Board says.

The vehicles involved — some 1,024,407 — are 2022-2026 Toyota, Lexus and Subaru Solterras that have Panoramic View Monitor systems.

"A software error may cause the rearview camera to freeze or display a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse," the NHTSA said. "A rearview camera that fails to display an image can reduce the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

Toyota will fix the software issue for free, the agency said. Owners can contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331, or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.nhtsa.gov.