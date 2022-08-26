There's still time to join this year's Tour de Cure in Littleton

Help fight diabetes and get a great workout at this year's Tour de Cure. The annual bike ride in Littleton helps raise money for the American Diabetes Association. Our very own Dave Aguilera will be emceeing the event on Saturday, Sept. 10.

CBS4

According to the American Diabetes Association, every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with the disease. Diabetes affects at least 400,000 people in Colorado. Money raised from the Tour de Cure funds research to help find a cure.

"Being part of this event allows people to directly impact the lives of those facing this challenging disease," says Beth Muehlethaler, the Executive Director of the American Diabetes Association in the Rocky Mountain Region.

You don't have to be a cycling pro to take part in the event. There are three different routes for all different skill levels: a 10-mile, 30-mile, and 60-mile ride. Each route has rest stops with food and volunteers cheering you along the way.

There is still time to register for the ride. It's happening Sept. 10 at Lumen Technologies on 700 W. Mineral Ave. in Littleton.