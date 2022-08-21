Families in Castle Rock enjoy Touch-a-Truck, with 1 hour devoted to sound-sensitive visitors

Children in Castle Rock had a chance to have some fun with some big rigs over the weekend. The sixth annual Touch-a-Truck rolled into the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Kids of all ages got to beep horns, blast the sirens and climb inside all the vehicles.

But it wasn't all loud. There was a silent hour for kids with sensory issues.

"This is our first time to the event. So we thought after seeing the flyer they mentioned that they do a little bit of a quiet hour," said mother Nicole Thomas. "So Lucas here doesn't like loud noises too much. He covers his ears. So we thought this would be a great opportunity to see all the trucks and get up close and personal without having the loud noises scare him off."

Castle Rock police spokesman Jacob Coyle said one of the goals of the event is to make people more comfortable with first responders.

"Yeah, it does definitely allow an opportunity for younger kids -- kids of all ages, really -- and adults to come out and talk with police officers, firefighters, different agencies of the government. That way they can get to know them better and get to know what they do more and not be so potentially scared of them when they encounter them out on the street."

Proceeds from food sales at the event went to help families affected by a recent deadly car crash involving a car with four students from Castle View High School inside.

