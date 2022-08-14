Castle Rock's appetite for support benefits families of teens involved in crash

Sunday morning in Castle Rock, the flat top grills were hot as the Dads of Castle Rock cooked up a feast. All the pancakes, sausage, and fruit you could eat for 10 dollars a head, but it wasn't just to have a good time.

"We're raising money for the four families affected by the tragedy last Friday," said Dads of Castle Rock Board of Directors Member Brad Langerak.

On August 5th, just before midnight, four Castle Rock teenagers in a car were struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. Two 17-year-olds died. The other two teens were injured.

The Dads of Castle Rock say this breakfast held at Castle View High School was the least they could do for their neighbors.

"It was devastating to the community," said Langerak. "This is where we can help. We can't really help them through grief and stuff like that. This is where we help, this where we strive."

Jon and Kara Cook brought their family out to eat and support their neighbors. They know some of the teens that were in the accident.

"We see a tragedy like this happening, it hits really close to home," said Jon.

They say they can't imagine what their families must be going through.

"Lost memories, the future - having it just abruptly cut like that...being out here, it's just a small part of what we can do," said Jon.

After one hour of serving and with three more to go, the Dads of Castle Rock had already raised $6,000. All of which will go to the families of the teens that were killed or injured. They say it's a testament to the strength of their community.

"This is very unique to Castle Rock. I don't see this in many places," said Langerak.

The Cooks agree and say it is why they call Castle Rock home.

"Seeing our community come together, it's not surprising for us," Jon said. "This is this kind of heartbeat of Castle Rock."