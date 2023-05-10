Denver under Tornado Warning until 4:30 p.m., as well as several other nearby counties
A Tornado Warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for Denver as well as Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties. It's part of a storm that has brought many tornado warnings throughout Wednesday afternoon in Colorado. Counties that also have had warnings include Jefferson, Park and Teller.
There were reports of heavy hail in some areas in the afternoon. That included Rampart Range Road south of Roxborough State Park when the First Alert Weather Tracker drove through the area at approximately 3 p.m.
In addition to Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were also issued during part of the afternoon.
There don't appear to be any reports of any tornado damage in the areas in the warnings so far.
If you're in the area under a Tornado Warning, immediately move to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
Also, a tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska until 9 p.m. Wednesday. That includes Denver, Fort Collins, Longmont, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Yuma and Colorado Springs.
