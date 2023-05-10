Denver under Tornado Warning until 4:30 p.m., as well as several other nearby counties

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for Denver as well as Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties. It's part of a storm that has brought many tornado warnings throughout Wednesday afternoon in Colorado. Counties that also have had warnings include Jefferson, Park and Teller.

There were reports of heavy hail in some areas in the afternoon. That included Rampart Range Road south of Roxborough State Park when the First Alert Weather Tracker drove through the area at approximately 3 p.m.

In addition to Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were also issued during part of the afternoon.

Tornado Warning including Douglas County, CO, Jefferson County, CO, Park County, CO until 2:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/1t8KgYSEjS — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 10, 2023

There don't appear to be any reports of any tornado damage in the areas in the warnings so far.

Chasing the severe storms in the First Alert Weather Tracker! Here come the storms! #cowx #FirstAlert CBS Colorado #severeweather Posted by CBS Colorado on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

If you're in the area under a Tornado Warning, immediately move to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

If a TORNADO WARNING is issued for your area, seek shelter right away!



If indoors, go to the lowest most interior room possible. A basement or storm shelter are your best locations.



An interior closet, interior bathroom, or a stairwell are also good options. pic.twitter.com/D6iFS9byAT — FEMA Region 8 (@femaregion8) May 10, 2023

We're seeing lots of delays today due to this weather! Check with your airline for up-to-date flight status. Be safe out there! #cowx pic.twitter.com/9USI8scoyN — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 10, 2023

Also, a tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska until 9 p.m. Wednesday. That includes Denver, Fort Collins, Longmont, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Yuma and Colorado Springs.