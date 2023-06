A Tornado Warning was issued for Weld County on Tuesday until 6:15 p.m. The east side of the Denver metro area was pelted with hail and heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon as a storm system moved through the state.

Tornado Warning including Weld County, CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/lmrn6gQWft — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 6, 2023