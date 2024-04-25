Tornado hits near Akron on Colorado's Eastern Plains

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Washington County in Colorado on Thursday afternoon. The tornado hit at 3:25 p.m. on the Eastern Plains.

The tornado touched down about 13 miles southwest of Akron in Washington County. According to the NWS, it combined with another storm and was moving north-northeast at the time it touched down.

Akron is located about 115 miles northeast of Denver.

This is the first severe weather day of 2024 bringing with it the chance for large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Currently, the greatest area of concern remains east of Greeley.

In Broomfield, lighting is being cited as a possible cause of a house fire on Thursday afternoon. The family inside was able to escape unharmed. Lightning was also causing some issues with the RTD light rail trains on Thursday afternoon.