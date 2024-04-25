Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado hits near Akron on Colorado's Eastern Plains

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

House fire in Broomfield possibly caused by lightning
House fire in Broomfield possibly caused by lightning 00:21

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Washington County in Colorado on Thursday afternoon. The tornado hit at 3:25 p.m. on the Eastern Plains. 

The tornado touched down about 13 miles southwest of Akron in Washington County. According to the NWS, it combined with another storm and was moving north-northeast at the time it touched down. 

Akron is located about 115 miles northeast of Denver.

This is the first severe weather day of 2024 bringing with it the chance for large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Currently, the greatest area of concern remains east of Greeley.  

1.png
CBS

In Broomfield, lighting is being cited as a possible cause of a house fire on Thursday afternoon. The family inside was able to escape unharmed. Lightning was also causing some issues with the RTD light rail trains on Thursday afternoon. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 4:58 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.