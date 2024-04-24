Watch CBS News
First severe weather day of 2024 expected across portions of Colorado

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Back on the storm track Thursday through the weekend
2024 has gotten off to a quick start, several big snows across the Front Range/Foothills and the impressive Chinook wind event that left over one hundred thousand without power. With Spring in the air, severe thunderstorm season is officially underway. 

The first severe weather day of 2024 is headed our way on Thursday with the chance for large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Currently, the greatest area of concern remains east of Greeley.  

The severe potential remains confined to the Eastern Plains. You will notice a sharp cutoff; this is something to keep an eye on. There is a low chance of damaging wind gusts in excess of 58+ MPH. Large hail up to 2" in diameter is possible in Sterling, Akron, and Burlington.  

Tornado probability remains low, between 2-10%.

Do not miss the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center to stay updated on the changing conditions.  

Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

