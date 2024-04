House fire in Broomfield possibly caused by lightning

House fire in Broomfield possibly caused by lightning

Crews rushed to a burning home in Broomfield on Thursday afternoon. The fire was likely caused by lightning.

House fire in Broomfield likely caused by lightning. North Metro Fire

Everyone inside the home on W. 154th Avenue escaped unharmed, including the dogs. Firefighters with North Metro Fire Rescue quickly extinguished the fire burning in the attic and were able to contain most of the damage to the roof.

The home is in the neighborhood southeast of Sheridan Parkway and Lowell Boulevard close to 470.