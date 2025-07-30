Tornado touches down above 7,000 feet in southern Colorado

Tornado touches down in the mountains of southern Colorado

A rare high-elevation tornado touched down in Colorado's Custer County on Wednesday. It happened near Westcliffe, according to the National Weather Service.

A photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows the tornado touchdown in Custer County on July 30, 2025. Custer County

The Custer County Sheriff's Office's office shared a photo showing the dark funnel cloud off in the distance. They said the National Weather Service sent an alert about the tornado warning that was ordered to cellphones in the area. The funnel was located south of Westcliffe close to the West Mountain Valley subdivision.

"Deputies and fire fighters have searched the area for damage. We report no injuries. The only damage is to three power poles. Sangre Electric is on scene," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Westcliffe, in southern Colorado, sits at an elevation of 7,888 feet and is flanked by the Wet Mountain Range to the east and the Sangre de Cristo mountains to the west.

Tornadoes typically occur in Colorado on the Eastern Plains. It's rare for them to happen at high altitudes in the high country and foothills.