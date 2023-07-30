Tornado briefly touches down in Adams County, no damage reported

A landspout tornado was spotted about 10 miles north of Bennett, 12 miles southeast of Keensburg, or about 11 miles east of Denver International Airport early Saturday evening. That part of Adams County is very rural.

As a result of the sighting, a Tornado Warning was issued for north central Adams County and southeast Weld County but it was cancelled after a short time when the tornado quickly dissipated. No significant damage was reported but several photos of the tornado were shared with CBS News Colorado from residents around the area including in Bennett and Strasburg.

View of a landspout tornado north of Bennett, Colorado in Adams County around 5:40 p.m. on July 29, 2023 Jason Dorris

View of a landspout tornado looking from Strasburg in Adams County around 5:45 p.m. on July 29, 2023 Tyler Brunetti

A landspout tornado is the most common tornado in Colorado and are generally weaker and less dangerous than large tornados capable of producing widespread destruction. However, a landspout tornado and can still cause damage and injuries. Fortunately no damage has been reported as of late evening on Saturday.

The threat for thunderstorms will return Sunday afternoon but severe weather is not expected.