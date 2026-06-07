Tony Award winning shows coming to DCPA help grow Colorado's economy

Fresh off the conclusion of the 79th Annual Tony Awards, many of the productions recognized on Broadway are expected to make their way to Denver, highlighting the city's growing role in the arts and entertainment industry. Beyond bringing acclaimed performances to Colorado audiences, arts organizations are also contributing significantly to the state's economy.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, a Tony Award-winning nonprofit, serves as one of Colorado's leading cultural institutions. The DCPA draws theatergoers from across the region and provides arts experiences for residents of all ages.

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"I have always been fond of music and the theatre," said Suzanne Barchers.

Many Coloradans share that enthusiasm, attending shows and visiting museums throughout the year across the state.

"I just love coming to plays and musicals," said Barbra Gablehouse. "I like the energy, everybody comes to the theatre happy and excited. The energy is contagious."

The appreciation for the arts extends beyond entertainment. According to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Colorado has increased arts-related employment by 3.6% since 2022, far outpacing the national average growth rate of 0.3%.

"We have great theatre here," Barchers said.

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From theater and live music to museums and cultural attractions, Colorado's arts industry has generated an estimated $19.7 billion in economic impact over the years. The sector is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the state's economy and supports approximately 121,000 jobs statewide.

Visitors and patrons say the appeal of the arts lies in the unique experience of gathering together in person.

"It is wonderful to have so many different theatres, to see small shows and big shows," said Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie.

"The group experience is always wonderful," Barchers said.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is one of many organizations helping sustain that economic impact while expanding access to arts programming.

"I love how accessible the DCPA is," said Harley Sanchez. "I love that I am able to come down here, 20 minutes away from home, and escape reality and join in the arts."

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Arts supporters say the benefits reach beyond economics, helping strengthen communities and inspire future generations.

"I think it is wonderful we have the opportunity to experience that as well," Barchers said.

"I just think it is really cool to have a space like this in Denver," said William Mehaffey.

From senior citizens to elementary school students, arts organizations across Colorado continue working to engage audiences of all ages.

"It gives me so much hope to know the arts, I think, are going to save us," Sanchez said.

As Broadway productions continue making stops in Denver and arts organizations expand their reach, supporters say Colorado's investment in the arts is paying dividends both culturally and economically.