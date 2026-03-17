Denver Center for the Performing Arts announces 2026-2027 season

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret announced the 2026-2027 season on Tuesday. This season features a variety of performances, including Disney's Beauty and the Beast, THE BOOK OF MORMON, BOOP! The Musical, The Great Gatsby, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending.

"This season underscores the elements that define Broadway at its best — spectacle, storytelling, and the profound emotional journeys that only live theatre can provide. We are pleased to bring a robust and diverse lineup of productions to Denver, and look forward to audiences experiencing that singular moment when the curtain rises, the music begins, and the entire room engages as one. That collective anticipation — the spark unique to live performance — is something we value deeply," says John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway and Cabaret, in a statement. "The 2026/27 Broadway and Cabaret lineup presents a compelling blend of storytelling, artistic vision, and unmistakable Broadway energy. We are excited to feature both returning favorites and national tours that have earned significant attention, including three of the five Best Musical nominees at the 2025 Tony Awards."

DCPA Cabaret will produce What a Glorious Feeling!, with added attractions Waitress, Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde- The Musical, MAMMA MIA! and A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond.

The DCPA offers full-season subscriptions for the upcoming season online.

TITLE (SUBSCRIPTION SHOWS BOLD) DATES THEATRE Disney's Beauty and the Beast Oct. 20–Nov. 7, 2026 Buell What a Glorious Feeling! Nov. 7, 2026–Apr. 4, 2027 Garner Galleria Bluey's Big Play Nov. 21–22, 2026 Buell Waitress Nov. 27–29, 2026 Buell Jersey Boys Dec. 1–6, 2026 Buell Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Dec. 18–19, 2026 Buell ELF The Musical Dec. 22–27, 2026 Buell THE BOOK OF MORMON Jan. 5–17, 2027 Buell Legally Blonde – The Musical Feb. 5–7, 2027 Buell BOOP! ® The Musical Mar. 9–21, 2027 Buell Riverdance 30 – The New Generation Mar. 23–28, 2027 Buell The Great Gatsby Apr. 6–18, 2027 Buell The Secret Comedy of Women® Apr. 21-May 16, 2027 Garner Galleria Buena Vista Social Club™ Apr. 27–May 9, 2027 Buell MAMMA MIA! May 11–16, 2027 Buell Death Becomes Her May 25–Jun. 6, 2027 Buell Maybe Happy Ending Aug. 18–29, 2027 Buell A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical Sept. 7–12, 2027 Buell

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.

Additional Information about the subscription shows from the DCPA:

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Oct. 20–Nov. 7, 2026

Buell Theatre

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney's first North American touring production of the beloved musical in more than 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast." Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Beauty and the Beast is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

What a Glorious Feeling!

By Jay Berkow

Direction and Choreography by Piper Lindsay Arpan

Music Direction by David Nehls

Choreography by Matthew Dailey

Nov. 7, 2026–Apr. 4, 2027

Garner Galleria Theatre

There's lightning in a bottle but a storm behind the scenes at the studio where Gene Kelly begins work on Singin' in the Rain. He's determined to keep both his longtime collaborator Stanley Donen and trusted assistant Jeanne Coyne on set... despite the fact that they've just divorced, and the torch Coyne carries for Kelly is the reason why. To top it off, their producer is wrestling with the studio for resources, and newly hired co-star Debbie Reynolds can't even dance. One of the greatest movie musicals of all time is born in this intimate backstage play featuring the classic music, songs, and dance of golden-era MGM. Local auditions will take place in June. Please check the audition page regularly for upcoming details.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Jan. 5–17, 2027

Buell Theatre

Back by popular demand!

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show" calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

BOOP!® The Musical

Mar. 9–21, 2027

Buell Theatre

"What's not to love about Betty Boop?" (Chicago Tribune)

For almost a century, the Betty Boop® character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP!® The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a "bright and bubbly" (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. "A show-stopping rainbow of joy" (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage! Tony Award®-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY® winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom). BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

The Great Gatsby

Apr. 6–18, 2027

Buell Theatre

THE PARTY'S ROARING IN DENVER!

The Great Gatsby is a "Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy" (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley ("So You Think You Can Dance," Denver Center Theatre Company's Oklahoma!), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Buena Vista Social Club™

Apr. 27–May 9, 2027

Buell Theatre

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the "Queen of Feeling," her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past. Hailed as a "jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must see" (The Washington Post), the Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Death Becomes Her

May 25–Jun. 6, 2027

Buell Theatre

The Tony®-Winning Hit Musical Comedy

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Now a warning! You may not be ready for the unbelievable amount of comedy, glamour, and magic onstage. Death Becomes Her is a "wildly entertaining, perfect musical comedy. It grabs the audience by the jugular and doesn't let go" (Deadline). With direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her is "a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for" (Variety) and "a cheek-aching laughter roller coaster — the most fun night out on Broadway!" (The Daily Beast). Experience the "savagely funny" (Time Out) pop-culture phenomenon that's been certified "hilarious" by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Z100, Beyoncé (!!), Goldie Hawn, Superman aka David Corenswet, Michelle Williams (the other one), and countless fans on Instagram, TikTok, and beyond. See it now, and laugh for eternity.

Maybe Happy Ending

Aug. 18–29, 2027

Buell Theatre

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade), Maybe Happy Ending has been called "one of the best musicals in years" (USA Today) and even "The best musical in eons!" (Observer). Don't miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they're not.

ABOUT THE ADDED ATTRACTIONS

Bluey's Big Play

Nov. 21–22, 2026

Buell Theatre

Bluey's Big Play is a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children's television series. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you've never seen it before, brought to real life. Bluey's Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

Waitress

Nov. 27–29, 2026

Buell Theatre

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Brought to life by a groundbreaking creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chess) and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (1776, Jagged Little Pill, Pippin). "Waitress is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine. "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Jersey Boys

Dec. 1–6, 2026

Buell Theatre

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years - Jersey style!

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back to You." Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning, original Broadway sensation, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Dec. 18–19, 2026

Buell Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

ELF The Musical

Dec. 22–27, 2026

Buell Theatre

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, who embarks on a journey to New York City and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This all-new tour, based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production "has CRACKED THE CODE OF ALL-AGES COMEDY, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter" (The New York Times). It's a "VERY 'SPARKLEJOLLYTWINKLEJINGLEY' NIGHT OUT!" (The Daily Beast).

Legally Blonde – The Musical

Feb. 5–7, 2027

Buell Theatre

OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to Denver!

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation

Mar. 23–28, 2027

Buell Theatre

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation. To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes plus state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes "The New Generation" of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago. Director John McColgan said, "For over 30 years, Riverdance has taken us on a unique and exhilarating journey with the love and support of our audiences. The show has developed from a stage spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon. It has continuously evolved, yet we ensure it always remains true to its roots. The 30th Anniversary showcases our "New Generation" of extraordinarily talented performers with their electrifying energy, passion and skill in their traditions and their music and dance. Fresh, exciting and with all the magic and spectacle of the original, this is Riverdance better than ever before." Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble. Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan.

The Secret Comedy of Women®

April 21-May 16, 2027

Garner Galleria Theatre

The Secret Comedy of Women returns to its beloved childhood bedroom in the Garner Galleria Theatre, inviting you to laugh with the women in your life until you cry….or pee. Inspired by the two authors' real-life childhood diaries, the show explores every stage of womanhood from growing up to getting older and laughing all the way. The Secret Comedy of Women is a two woman show that blends improv, sketch comedy, song and dance, audience participation, multimedia, and heartfelt storytelling. Experience this truly brilliant and uplifting celebration of the female experience, filled with joy, heart, and intelligent wit. It's no secret that every woman deserves a laugh like this.

MAMMA MIA!

May 11–16, 2027

Buell Theatre

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For more than 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Sept. 7–12, 2027

Buell Theatre

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway — and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.