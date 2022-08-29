Neighbor shot dead trying to break up fight on 42nd Avenue in Denver, victim's family says

A 41-year-old Denver man was killed early in the morning Sunday while trying to diffuse an argument in his neighborhood, his family tells CBS News Colorado. According to Tomás Jiménez's family, he did not know the people who were fighting.

Denver police say a house party near 2700 42nd Avenue got out of hand early Sunday and a fight broke out in the street next to the house party.

Tomás Jiménez Family of Tomás Jiménez

Jiménez lived next door to the home where the party took place, his family says, but did not attend the party. His family tells CBS News Colorado that when he heard people arguing he went outside to diffuse the situation, but was tragically shot and killed.

Jiménez's family says he was a beautiful person who always tried to help others, which is why he didn't hesitate when a fight broke out near his home.

Sunday night, his family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil in his memory.

"We all know who Tomás was, he would have gave his shirt off the back for anybody," his sister, Shalimar Jiménez, said at the vigil. "He was not a fighter, he was a lover. We all know that... He was not about this life, he wouldn't want this."

Denver police say one adult female and two female juveniles were also shot, but survived. Their condition is unknown at this time.

So far, police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.