Tom Sizemore, actor known for "Saving Private Ryan" and "Heat," dies at 61

Actor Tom Sizemore, who was a fixture on the Hollywood big screen in the 1990s and 2000s, has died at the age of 61, CBS News has learned.

Sizemore died Friday, his manager Charles Lago told CBS News in a statement. Sizemore "passed away peacefully in his sleep" at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, Lago said, with his family by his side.

His death comes nearly two weeks after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Actor Tom Sizemore attends "The App That Stole Christmas" charity event at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Dec. 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining "in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care," Lago said. The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago said.

In a previous statement on Monday, Lago said that doctors had informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision."

Lago said the actor's family was "deciding end of life matters."

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Black Hawk Down." While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during the production of the film "Born Killers." No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

"Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have had the pleasure of knowing," Lago wrote Friday. "His courage and determination through adversity was always an inspiration to me. The past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend Tom Sizemore greatly."