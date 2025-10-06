Cake popularized by Tom Cruise's holiday gifting is recalled over health concerns

Gluten-free is everywhere, but is it right for you?

Tom Cruise's friends and colleagues may have been given a taste of something unexpected.

Los Angeles-based Doan's Bakery is recalling two cakes, including its White Chocolate Coconut cake, which was popularized after actor Tom Cruise began gifting the dessert to friends during the holidays. The recall stems from a labeling error, according to the FDA.

Doan's White Chocolate Coconut and Carrot Bundt cakes may contain undeclared wheat and milk, the FDA said in an Oct. 1 statement.

The bakery voluntarily recalled the cakes because of the undeclared allergens, which pose a risk to people allergic to wheat or milk, who can experience serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume such products, the FDA said.

Doan's sold the cakes, which it shipped nationwide through Goldbelly.com, from June 1, 2025, to Sept. 24, 2025.

The bakery has since updated its labeling, and said no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue, which was discovered during a routine facility inspection last month.

On Goldbelly.com, the coconut cake sells for $110, while the carrot cake has a price tag of $106.

On the site, they are billed as "a coveted gift each year among Hollywood's A-list celebs." Goldbelly also describes the coconut cake as a "personal favorite of one famous actor," without naming Cruise.

The site lists some notable recipients of the cake, including Barbara Walters, Jimmy Fallon, Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and others.

A 2021 Spectrum News segment identified Cruise as a customer and said the family-owned shop is grateful for his patronage. In 2022, Rosie O'Donnell posted a photo on social media of the cake accompanied by a card reading, "Warmest wishes to you this holiday season, Tom Cruise."

"It's insane, because I would have on Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy goes, 'You know what we have to look forward to next month, Tom's coconut cake,'" bakery owner and cake creator Karen Doan told the outlet.