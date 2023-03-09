"Together We Will" initiative designed by Denver leaders to improve safety downtown

The Downtown Denver Partnership has a plan to improve safety in the downtown area. The "Together We Will" initiative is designed to bring together businesses, police and public services to reach those experiencing homelessness.

On Thursday morning, the group said that people living on the streets are asking for help. They want to use that opportunity to build trust.

"All we could give them was a ride to a warming shelter. We took that opportunity, that's a trust-building opportunity. We'll take you there, you're not getting in any trouble, you're not getting a ticket, we're just trying to get you somewhere safe and somewhere warm," said one person at the presentation.

The Downtown Denver Partnership said while they have made progress, there is still room for improvement.