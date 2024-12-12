Together for Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day helps Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

CBS Colorado's Together for Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day is Thursday, Dec. 12 and this year thousands of generous Coloradans are helping make sure that every child at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver gets a present during the holidays. Right away Thursday morning people were dropping off gifts to help meet that need.

Santa stopped by the Together for Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day at the King Soopers at Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue. CBS

CBS News Colorado anchors Michelle Griego and Brian Flores broadcast live from the King Soopers at Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue to collect toys. CBS Colorado partners with King Soopers to collect the toys, and it's easy to make a donation by just picking up something while grocery shopping.

Even Santa stopped by the grocery store to deliver gifts before the sun came up early Thursday.

CBS News Colorado anchors Michelle Griego and Brian Flores interviewed Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver CEO Erin Porteous who said they look forward to this day every year, "This is just the best day for kids. It's when everyone in the community can come out, they can do big, they can do small, but all of our kids benefit from this joyful day."

CBS Colorado anchors Michelle Griego and Brian Flores with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver CEO Erin Porteous on the Toy Drive Collection Day. CBS

She said the need is even greater this year as the organization has expanded locations and services. This year, the clubs need 22,000 toys to make that happen.

"The need is tremendous. Boys and Girls Club serves more than 40,000 kids a year so today is about ensuring every kid has a toy this holiday season," said Porteous. "From kindergarten all the way until they graduate high school. If they're going to come through our doors in the next few days, we want them to have a joyful holiday."

Some of Santa's helpers dropped of toys for the Together for Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day at the King Soopers at Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue. CBS

Porteous said this year, there is a focus on the older children and teens in the organization. Sometimes it can be tough to know what to donate for that age group, but she had some ideas about what's popular this year.

"We love to have art kits, sporting equipment is always a great fit, makeup, gift cards… you really can't go wrong. But the Squishmallows are in for '24."

Porteous said the organization is looking to the future.

"We want to see this geographic footprint continue to grow to meet the needs in the community. We know that kids small and old need a safe place to go where they can get homework help, they can participate in sports programs, they can feel safe and they can be creative. And they can get all of that at their Boys and Girls Club," said Porteous.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive

The Together for Colorado Toy Collection Day is Thursday, December 12, 2024. Michelle Griego, Brian Flores, Karen Leigh, and Michael Spencer will be collecting toys at the King Soopers at Colorado & Yale from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Aurora, Tori Mason, will be at the Smoky Hill Marketplace King Soopers from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Douglas County, Olivia Young, will be at the store on S. University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Jefferson County, Andrew Haubner and Karen Morfitt, will be at the King Soopers at Bel Mar from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Adams County, Gabriela Vidal, will be at the new King Soopers in Thornton from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.