Toddler dies in western Colorado after getting hit by SUV in driveway of home

An incident on Friday on Colorado's Western Slope in which a toddler died is under investigation. The Colorado State Patrol says a 15-month-old girl died in the afternoon after getting struck by an SUV in the driveway of a home.

It happened after 2:30 p.m. just outside Grand Junction's city limits. The home is located near the intersection of Rambling Road and Twilight Lane.

The CSP says the driver of the SUV is a 33-year-old woman. The agency said the driver began to exit the home's garage and drove forward into the driveway and then struck the toddler.

The toddler was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The identity of the driver and the toddler have not been released.