County clerks issue joint message to Gov. Jared Polis to keep Tina Peters in Colorado custody, Polis' team responds

The efforts to move Tina Peters into federal custody drew even more attention over the weekend, and now a collection of county clerks across Colorado have joined together to publicly call out Gov. Jared Polis for his lack of decisive action regarding Peters' fate in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Peters, 70, is the former Mesa County Clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists. She was convicted of orchestrating a scheme to breach voting machine data driven by false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

"Every day that this decision lingers in silence, the pressure on us grows," Molly Fitzpatrick, Boulder County Clerk & Former CCCA President said on a Zoom call Tuesday morning. Fitzpatrick was one of nearly a dozen clerks who joined voices to both a call for action, as well as to address the challenges and real dangers they say the situation with Peters has put them in.

Weld County Clerk Carly Koppes explained the threats she's received for voicing her opinion against Peters has resulted in serious, credible threats against herself and her family. She even referenced that she needed to hide her pregnancy due to fears the threats would shift towards her unborn child.

"Which way am I going to go to the grocery store to get my Thanksgiving dinner this time?" Koppes said, exasperated. "This is the reality of the impact."

The group has put forth a letter asking Polis to speak up on the issue, make a decision, and they believe his decision should be to keep Peters in state custody.

"This should be a no-brainer for the governor," Paul Lopez, Denver's Clerk and Recorder said. "Now's the time to prove your mettle."

While the governor's office declined an interview on the topic, a spokesperson for his office did send the following statement in reference to CBS Colorado's questions.

"No election official should have to fear for their safety just for doing their jobs. Colorado has among the best, most trustworthy election systems in the nation, and Colorado voters should rest easy that dedicated officials are maintaining our nation-leading voting system. The governor welcomes an opportunity to meet with the clerks to hear from them directly and has signed many laws to protect the integrity of our free and fair elections, including increasing penalties for threatening public officials. Governor Polis takes his responsibilities seriously and has been clear that he will take threats from the federal government head-on – especially when they undermine our democracy – which is why we have vigorously defended Colorado's values during this turbulent time."

"Polis has signed a number of laws to improve election security, including the following:

-SB25-001 - Colorado Voting Rights Act: This legislation will strengthen Colorado's gold-standard elections system and help more Coloradans make their voices heard at the ballot box.

-HB22-1086 The Vote Without Fear Act

-HB22-1273 - Protections For Elections Officials"