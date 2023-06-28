Timnath voters overwhelmingly block TopGolf from building newest northern Colorado venue

Voters in Timnath have overwhelmingly rejected a potential TopGolf location from being built in their northern Colorado town. More than 69% of voters in the town voted in favor of a new law prohibiting tall netting and fences from being built.

The June 27 special election resulted in 2,321 out of 3,347 voting in favor of changing town laws to prohibit fences and netting from exceeding 65 feet tall. TopGolf typically builds nets and fences larger than 150 feet tall at their locations.

"I am happy that we are finally at a decision point. We have worked really hard as a group," said Bill Jenkins of Guide our Growth Timnath, the grassroots organization that pushed for the new law.

Residents with Guide our Growth Timnath successfully petitioned the community to prevent companies like TopGolf from moving into the town, citing concerns with wildlife impacts and residential impacts as well.

The group largely argued that local wildlife, including bats and bald eagles, would be gravely impacted by the nets. The Poudre River runs only 1/3 of a mile from the proposed location for the TopGolf, just southeast of I-25 and Harmony Road on the edge of Fort Collins.

Eagles, raptors, birds, bats and more have nests all around the Poudre River and nearby open spaces. Both Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado State University researchers weighed in on the potential impacts of tall netting near the nests and rivers.

CPW issued a lengthy report that said local wildlife could fly into the nets, especially on overcast days where they tend to fly at lower altitudes.

Researchers with CSU told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas that local bats would also likely fall victim to the netting. The lights used at TopGolf locations would likely attract insects, which in turn would attract bats at night time. Researchers feared the bats would get caught in the nets.

"We don't think that a commercial enterprise at this location in Timnath, less than one-third of a mile from the Poudre River, is an appropriate site for fences at least 156 feet tall and poles 175 feet tall," Jenkins said.

Jenkins and his peers also argued that the potential TopGolf would create light and sound pollution that could be very close to housing developments in the area.

TopGolf has never purchased any land in northern Colorado, nor have they ever submitted official paperwork or permit applications to build. However, the Town of Timnath confirmed that they did receive inquiries from the company surveying the feasibility of such a project at a location just south of Costco in Timnath.

That inquiry was made public and quickly many residents joined together to combat the company from moving in before they made any further steps.

The new law in Timnath will cap out permeant fencing and netting at 65 feet. In order to change the law voters would have to do another vote in the future.

Jenkins said the team with Guide our Growth Timnath are not against development in the area. He said it is the opposite, that they want a company to come in and build something for people of all ages and capabilities to enjoy. However, their concerns were strictly with the impacts to wildlife and residents nearby.

In a written statement issued to CBS News Colorado, the owners of the proposed location said they looked forward to developing the property in the future.

"Reclaiming the current gravel pit and asphalt batch plant provides an exciting opportunity to attract users that are unique, entertaining, and will serve the community well for years to come. 'We are committed to thoughtfully developing this piece of land that has been in our family for many years,' said members of the Connell family, developers of Ladera. 'We are also committed to designing a project that is in accordance with the Town's comprehensive plan.'"

Jenkins said he wouldn't be surprised if other area towns such as Windsor, Loveland, Johnstown or others try and convince TopGolf to move into their communities.

"I think, in northern Colorado nearby, there are better alternatives that don't have the residential impacts that this site has," Jenkins said. "If not TopGolf, (the company that buys the land) will be somebody else and it will generate good tax revenue for the town. And, hopefully, it will be something that is more family-friendly and will draw a wider audience, if that happens."

CBS News Colorado recently broke the news that In-N-Out Burger purchased land and submitted a development application for the property next to the location TopGolf was considering.