Watch CBS News
Local News

In-N-Out Burger eyes Timnath for second northern Colorado location

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

In-N-Out Burger opens Friday in Denver
In-N-Out Burger opens Friday in Denver 00:22

In-N-Out Burger has filed paperwork with the Town of Timnath to potentially build their second northern Colorado location just east of Fort Collins. The Town of Timnath confirms they have received a concept review application from the company to consider building a restaurant just east of I-25 near Harmony Road.  

in-out-plans-timnath.jpg
City of Timnath

In their initial design, In-N-Out has proposed building their location behind the Timnath Costco, to the south along the interstate in the Ladera subdivision. 

In-N-Out hopes to build a nearly 4,000-square-foot restaurant with a patio and drive-thru.  

Kevin Koelbel, Timanth's Senior Town Planner, said the conceptual plan is under a high-level review process that allows the town and potential developer to discuss any potential issues with the proposal. 

in-n-out-burger-19.jpg
Evan Semón/CBS

"There is no approval or denial of conceptual plans at this level; applicants must submit a formal application to proceed with development," Koelbel said.  

Construction has already started on the first northern Colorado location. In-N-Out is building its first restaurant north of Thornton in the City of Loveland. The location is being built in the northwest corner of I-25 and US-34. 

Dillon Thomas
dillon-t-16x9-copy.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 10:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.