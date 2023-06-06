In-N-Out Burger eyes Timnath for second northern Colorado location

In-N-Out Burger has filed paperwork with the Town of Timnath to potentially build their second northern Colorado location just east of Fort Collins. The Town of Timnath confirms they have received a concept review application from the company to consider building a restaurant just east of I-25 near Harmony Road.

City of Timnath

In their initial design, In-N-Out has proposed building their location behind the Timnath Costco, to the south along the interstate in the Ladera subdivision.

In-N-Out hopes to build a nearly 4,000-square-foot restaurant with a patio and drive-thru.

Kevin Koelbel, Timanth's Senior Town Planner, said the conceptual plan is under a high-level review process that allows the town and potential developer to discuss any potential issues with the proposal.

Evan Semón/CBS

"There is no approval or denial of conceptual plans at this level; applicants must submit a formal application to proceed with development," Koelbel said.

Construction has already started on the first northern Colorado location. In-N-Out is building its first restaurant north of Thornton in the City of Loveland. The location is being built in the northwest corner of I-25 and US-34.